Zanu PF Desperate To Thwart People’s Struggle

Tinashe Sambiri| CCC deputy spokesperson Gift Ostallos Siziba has challenged the Zanu PF regime to release jailed party members with immediate effect.

According to Siziba, Job Wiwa Sikhala, Godfrey Karakadzai Sithole and the Nyatsime activists are victims of the regime’s brutality.

Siziba argues the incarceration of Wiwa and the Nyatsime activists is a reflection of Zanu PF desperate measures to thwart the people’s struggle.

See Siziba’s statement:

Job Wiwa Sikhala is a political prisoner. He has been in jail together with other 15 prisoners.

The regime has weaponized the law against its opponent. The abuse of the courts and judiciary to settle political scores is the problem.

I was taken aback to all the arrests that we have endured under the system since 1999.

I was once abducted, tortured and arrested together with Promise Mkwananzi Makomborero Haruzivishe and others.

We stayed in illegal detention for more that 3 months.

The regime wanted us down and out!

That’s their modus operendi.

We refused! We fought and we are still fighting!

There’s no struggle without bruises, there’s no struggle without pain.

They use pre-trial detention to break the spirit of Activists, saw division in the trenches and sponsor cynicism.

Now we have become more clever and ahead in our programming and think-tanking.

It this struggle we forge ahead no matter what.

Never dither, never waiver, never surrender!

Our task is to

Increase the cost of authoritarian rule Resist any attempts to be co-opted Guard our zones of autonomy Continue to create a credible Alternative.

Until then we fight on!

FreeWiwa

FreeSithole

FreeNyatsime16

