Ex-Convict Endorses Mnangagwa

By James Gwati- Ex-convict and former Zanu PF Chivi South MP Killer Zivhu said that he would soon be mobilising his constituency to march in support of President Emerson Mnangagwa.

Zivhu, a convicted criminal, also leads the Cross Border Traders Association of Zimbabwe.

He was fired from Zanu PF in 2020 for supporting the opposition.

He has been attempting to return to Zanu PF but with little success.

Posting on Twitter, Zivhu said:

More than 3 million traders in Zimbabwe will march in solidarity with our beloved President ED in all the Provinces soon.

