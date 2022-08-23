Bullets Can’t Stop People’s Struggle

Tinashe Sambiri|CCC leader President Nelson Chamisa is expected to address thousands of party supporters in Gokwe on Thursday.

CCC deputy spokesperson Gift Ostallos Siziba said in a brief statement on Saturday:

“Going rural!

Fellow Citizens in Gokwe.

This coming Thursday we will present the Alternative.

Be there!!!”

A CCC official said at the weekend:

” We are the alternative, nobody can stop the wave of change.

Guns and tankers cannot stop the wave of change.”

