Sikhala Spends 70 Days Behind Bars

By- The opposition CCC top officials, Job Sikhala and Godfrey Sithole, have now clocked 70 days in remand prison since their arrest over two months ago.

The two and a dozen other Nyatsime CCC activists were Monday again denied bail.

Sikhala and Sithole are being charged with obstructing the course of justice.

Harare magistrate Mrs Feresi Chakanyuka dismissed the duo’s application after noting no changed circumstances from June 17 when their first bail application was also dismissed.

Sikhala and Sithole, through their lawyers Mr Jeremiah Bamu and Ms Beatrice Mtetwa had mounted a fresh bail bid based on fluxion of time.

They had also argued that ZimLive had written a letter confirming that Sikhala had not posted a video on the Online platform.

The two had also told the court that there were other people who were arrested for causing the violence that occurred in Nyatsime following the killing of Moreblessing Ali.

In their application, they had argued that some owners of the trucks that the State alleges were hired by Sithole were also arrested in connection with the violence.

The State led by Mr Lancelot Mutsokoti had opposed the application.

