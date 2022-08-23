Zanu PF Meeting Marred By Chaos

Spread the love

There was chaos at a ZANU PF Mazowe District Coordinating Committee (DCC) rally at Gweshe in Chiweshe on Sunday where DCC was campaigning for President Emmerson Mnangagwa ahead of the 2023 harmonised elections.

Hell broke loose when DCC chairperson Tafadzwa Musarara castigated premature electioneering and vote buying by some potential candidates.

Drunk party supporters aligned to underfire Cottco executive Maxwell Njanji disrupted proceedings and interjected Musarara when he said the DCC was only campaigning for Mnangwagwa and primary elections for aspiring candidates are not yet open.

The youths accused Musarara of being behind the arrest of Njanji who is an aspiring candidate for Mazowe Central.

“Musarara be silent we know you are behind the arrest of our candidate because you are eying Mazowe Central,” shouted the youths.

“You will not succeed because Njanji is our favourite now you are denouncing him, this rally should end.”

Some party youths managed to stop the noise after party security intervened.

However, Njanji who is on bail facing corruption charges has been accused of vote buying and channeling Cottco resources to prop up his campaign and potential bid for the Mazowe Central parliamentary seat.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...