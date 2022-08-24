David Moyo Scores On Debut

David Moyo scored on his debut for Barrow AFC in Tuesday’s Carabao Cup against Lincoln City.

The Warriors international joined the English League Two club on a free transfer on a one-year contract two weeks ago. He got the deal after impressing while training with the Bluebirds in the pre-season.

The striker, who played at Scottish side Hamilton Academical last season, started on his debut and played for 71 minutes. He scored his first goal for the club in the 13th minute to bring his team back on level terms after conceding earlier.

The two teams finished the ninety minutes tied on 2-2 and had to be separated by a penalty shootout.

However, Borrow lost 3-1 on penalties to bow out of the tournament.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

