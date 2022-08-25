Aston Villa Ready To Release Nakamba ?

Aston Villa coach Steven Gerrard has talked about Marvelous Nakamba’s absence from the 4-1 Carabao Cup second round win over Bolton Wanderers on Tuesday.

The Zimbabwean midfielder was not part of the matchday squad for the game that the midfielder was being tipped to feature.

Nakamba hasn’t earned any minutes this season, having made just one appearance in the team as an unused substitute.

In an update delivered after the Tuesday’s encounter, Gerrard revealed that left-back Ludwig Augustinsson had an injury but Marvelous Nakamba and Morgan Sanson simply missed out being named in his 20-man squad

The gaffer said, as quoted by The Birmingham Mail: “Luda’s got a bit of a tweak in his knee but should be available for the weekend all being well.

“It’s not a serious one but there was no need to take a risk on that. Sanson and Nakamba are fine.”

Meanwhile, reports have suggested that the 28-year-old Warriors international is not in the coach’s plans for this term, and Villa are open to offers for the player.

Gerrard seems to have opened up to the Warriors player that he can find a new club before the transfer window closes in just over a week.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

