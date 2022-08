Chamisa Escapes Zanu PF Assassination In Gokwe

By James Gwati- CCC leader Nelson Chamisa has escaped homicidal attacks by Zanu PF thugs in Gokwe-Kabuyunu.

Chamisa was on Thursday in Gokwe for a rally to drum up support for his party candidate ahead of the Gokwe-Kabuyunu constituency seat by-election this weekend.

The opposition leader was whisked away from the scene by his security after violence intensified.

