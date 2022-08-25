July Moyo Implicated In CCC Gokwe Violence

By James Gwati- Local Government Minister July Moyo has been implicated in the Thursday Gokwe Zanu Pf violence at the CCC rally.

Zanu PF thugs armed with AK47s also chased CCC leader Nelson Chamisa and prevented him from addressing the rally.

Chamisa was in Gokwe-Kabuyunu for a weekend by-election campaign rally.

His party reported on its social media platforms that Zanu PF senior members, including Midlands Provincial Affairs Minister Lary Mavhima, orchestrated the Thursday violence.

The party posted on Twitter:

GOKWE VIOLENCE: We’ve received reports that Larry Mavhima & July Moyo were co-ordinating the orgy of violence in Gokwe today. Zanu thugs using over 29 cars & armed with AK47s & other weapons were involved in a high speed chase against President

