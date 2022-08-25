Young People To Determine Country’s Future

Gift Ostallos Siziba

The Citizens Movement’s political Mobilization program has a bias towards young people.

This is informed not just by the fact that this major demographic group is the most affected but also because of its ability to change the concrete realities of the suffering masses of Zimbabwe.

Young people world over have the capacity and the propensity to change society and define society’s collective destiny.

This twinned with a robust political education program can indeed galvanize and organize young people from below.

Great show of leadership Prince Mutebuka

RegisterToVoteZW

