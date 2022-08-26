Fans Blast Billiat

Kaizer Chiefs fans singled out Zimbabwean winger Khama Billiat for criticism after the Soweto giants were beaten by Cape Town City last night.

Goals on either side of half time from Darwin Gonzalez and Nathan Fasika condemned Arthur Zwane’s charges to their third defeat of the 2022/23 DStv Premiership season.

Angry Amakhosi fans took to microblogging site Twitter to tear into the former Warriors star, accusing him on not doing enough on the field of play.

Does Billiat deserve the criticism?

The Mufakose-bred winger has scored 24 goals for Kaizer Chiefs since joining them from Mamelodi Sundowns in 2018.

He has admittedly not replicated the form which made him a household name in South African football but that has often been made a scapegoat for Chiefs’ woes.

Nagging injuries have contributed immensely while the style of play at Amakhosi has not suited him.

Former Zimbabwe and Kaizer Chiefs forward Robson Muchichwa has even argued that Billiat lacks quality around him at Chiefs.

Under Zwane, the nimble-footed winger has often been employed in an unfamiliar role of false 9.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

