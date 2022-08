Rushinga man convicted for tearing an “ED Pfee” cap

Spread the love

A Rushinga man has been convicted of allegedly tearing a cap inscribed “ED Pfee” during a scuffle with a ZANU-PF supporter over inflation.

Stewart Kamaka paid a ZWL$3000 fine to avoid 30 days imprisonment. His co-accused Benjamin Mangomeke was acquitted.

Nyasha Machirori, of the Zimbabwe Human Rights NGO Forum represented the two.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...