Christopher Hamandishe: I Came To See vaChamisa, ZANU PF Terrorised Me And Burnt Me With Fire

I am Christopher Hamandishe. I came from Nembudziya where my home is, to get to here to meet vaChamisa. After arriving, we got harrassed by ZANU PF members, up there. They chased me because of my tears shirt. When we got to that thicket there, they dropped me off. It was a Land Cruiser, which I am not sure belongs to the CIO or what. But the manner in which they hurt me is too much. WHAT DID THEY USE TO BRUISE YOU LIKE THIS? They bashed me against a substance and then burnt me with fire.

Christopher Hamandishe, Nembudziya, Gokwe

