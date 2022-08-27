Kaizer Chiefs Coach Defends Billiat

Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane is not worried about Khama Billiat’s slow start to the 2022/23 season.

Billiat has struggled to hit top form and faced criticism from the club’s fans. The Zimbabwean is yet to get on the score sheet and has one assist after five games.

When asked about the performance of the former Warriors midfielder and Keagan Dolly, who is also struggling, in a presser on Thursday, Zwane said it’s too early to start judging them.

“I’m not really concerned,” he said.

“I’ll tell you why I’m not concerned. It’s still early in the season. We can only judge in the middle of the season. It might be a case of a slow start, but at the end of the day, we still need them.

“They’re still key players. We need them on the field. Last season they played a crucial role in helping us collect maximum points in certain games, so we can’t judge them based on what is happening. I know they will come back.

“Any player can lose form. Two or three games doesn’t mean the player is not good enough to play for Kaizer Chiefs.”- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

