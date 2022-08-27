Mutsvangwa: Chamisa Blocked From Contesting 2023

Spread the love

By Farai D Hove | Nelson Chamisa is set to be blocked in the upcoming 2023 elections, it has emerged.

Chris Mutsvangwa on Friday

Announcing the development, the controversial ZANU PF Secretary Of Information, Christopher Mutsvangwa indicated saying before 2023, parliament is to create a law that will invalidate political parties that do not have structures.

Nelson Chamisa has to date kept his party structures a secret, which thing has made his opponents grind into endless guess work. CONTINUE READING…

Mutsvangwa says: Those parties which are individuals will not participate in elections… we can't allow parties that don't have structures… we will not accept that…no, no, no Mr @nelsonchamisa, before the elections, we will pass a law… https://t.co/PTFNyplkue — ZimEye (@ZimEye) August 26, 2022

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...