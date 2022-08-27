Mutsvangwa: Chamisa Blocked From Contesting 2023
27 August 2022
By Farai D Hove | Nelson Chamisa is set to be blocked in the upcoming 2023 elections, it has emerged.
Announcing the development, the controversial ZANU PF Secretary Of Information, Christopher Mutsvangwa indicated saying before 2023, parliament is to create a law that will invalidate political parties that do not have structures.
Nelson Chamisa has to date kept his party structures a secret, which thing has made his opponents grind into endless guess work. CONTINUE READING…