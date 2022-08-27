Ronaldo To Join Napoli ?

Pep Guardiola does not believe Man City need to add defensive depth in the remaining days of the transfer window despite injuries limiting his options at the back. Sky Sports

Thomas Tuchel has admitted Chelsea must consider N’Golo Kante’s wretched injury luck in potential new contract talks for the France midfielder. Sky Sports

Manchester United target Antony says Ajax are refusing to let him leave the club. Fabrizio Romano

Jean-Philippe Gbamin has completed a season-long loan move from Everton to Trabzonspor.

West Ham have agreed a deal to sign Lyon midfielder Lucas Paqueta after the French club rejected their first two bids for the 24-year-old Brazil international. Sky Sports

Chelsea’s pursuit of Barcelona and Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has stalled over personal terms with the 33-year-old wanting a two-year deal while the Blues are only prepared to offer a one-year contract. The Sun

Chelsea have reached an agreement to sign Leicester City’s 21-year-old French centre-back Wesley Fofana, with the fee believed to be £70m. Fabrizio Romano

Cristiano Ronaldo’s representative Jorge Mendes has approached Napoli over a potential move for the Manchester United and Portugal forward, 37. Sky Sports

Manchester United are weighing up whether to walk away from their protracted pursuit of Antony after Ajax rejected a third bid of £76m for the unsettled 22-year-old Brazil forward. Telegraph

Celtic and Denmark Under-21 midfielder Matt O’Riley, 21, is attracting attention from Borussia Dortmund, Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester United. ESPN- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

