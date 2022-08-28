1.2k Farmers Nabbed Over Failure To Dip Cattle

By A Correspondent- At least 1200 farmers have been arrested this year for not dipping their cattle, a senior government official has disclosed.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services Nick Mangwana says it is a criminal offence for farmers not to dip their cattle.

The Communal Act of Zimbabwe and the Animal Health Act obligate farmers to take their cattle for dipping.

“Failure to do so is a criminal offence.

“This year 1200 farmers have been arrested for not doing so,” he says.

The law is there to protect animals from conditions like January Disease.

Meanwhile, the government is on record saying it will do everything in its power to protect the national herd.

Zimbabwe’s economy is agro-based meaning crops and animal husbandry is key to the country’s prosperity.

