Zanu PF Riggs Gokwe-Kabuyuni By-Elections

By James Gwati- Unconfirmed results in the Gokwe-Kabuyini by-election indicate that Zanu PF is leading amid rigging claims.

The election was held yesterday after ZEC chased away teachers recruited as election officers and violence by Zanu PF against CCC supporters, making the playing field unequal for the opposition.

The by-election followed the death of Zanu PF’s local MP, Leanard Chikomba, in a road accident.

Zanu PF’s Spencer Tshuma was contesting against CCC Costin Muguti.

Gokwe-Kabuyuni Constituency By Election Results‼️



ZANU-PF S. Tshuma: 10 880

CCC C.Muguti: 4 915 pic.twitter.com/VOfdrLADHN — 🇿🇼 ZANU PF PATRIOTS 🇿🇼 (@zanupf_patriots) August 28, 2022

