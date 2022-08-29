22-Year-Old Mt Darwin Man Burnt To Death After Stealing Vehicle Parked At Night Spot

The ZRP is investigating a case of theft of a motor vehicle where Tafadzwa Joshua Wenje (22) stole a Toyota Runx vehicle after the complainant had left the car unattended with the keys on the ignition port, at a nightclub in Mt Darwin, on 27/08/22 at around 0215 hours.

The complainant made a follow-up using a friend’s Toyota Hilux vehicle and found the car in flames near the 3G Service station. The naked body of the suspect was seen about 67m from the wreckage with severe burns.

Meanwhile, the police are also investigating a case of suspected murder in which the remains of an unknown person were found near a Fly Over along the Harare- Bulawayo Road, Tynwald, Harare. The remains were burnt by veld fire.

