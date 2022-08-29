Apostolic Sect Calls On Members To Get Vaccinated

By A Correspondent- The Mugodhi Apostolic Faith Church (MAFC) has urged its members to have their children vaccinated against measles.

Speaking at the church’s annual 10-day gathering in Dorowa, Murambinda on Sunday, MAFC spokesperson Mike Mukarati said the sect fully supports the government’s vaccination drive against measles.

Said Mukarati:

We urge the apostolic sect to accept the measles vaccination programme. We are in support of the government programme to vaccinate children against measles.

We value our health, hence we need to make sure that we get the necessary medication and treatment.

On 16 August, Information Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said that 157 children had succumbed to measles since the outbreak of the disease in Mutasa District, Manicaland Province, on 10 April this year.

Health and Child Care Ministry permanent secretary Jasper Chimedza blamed apostolic church sects (mapostori) for the surge in infections, saying measles was largely prevalent among those who had not received vaccinations.

Meanwhile, the Mugodhi Apostolic Faith Church urged young women to shun and avoid child marriages. Added Mukarakati:

This gathering is meant for youths and we are here to empower them with life skills. We are saying no to child marriages and this platform is meant to discourage them from rushing into marriages.

The MAFC event was attended by Buhera North legislator William Mutomba (ZANU PF), Chief Chitsunge and several ZANU PF politicians from the district.

– Newsday

