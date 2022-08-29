Details Of How Kenyan Election Results Rigged Emerge

By-It seems that IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati’s downfall is fast approaching as more evidence proving that IEBC systems were breached continues to surface, days after DCI released a forensic analysis report on electronic gadgets that three Venezuelans who were arrested at JKIA were in possession of.

Following the analysis, DCI recommended that the entire system of IEBC undergo an “urgent forensic audit to check for exploitative vulnerabilities.”

However, a forensic analysis by the East Africa Data Handlers on the six servers that IEBC used for transmission of election results indicates that a number of unauthorized personnel gained access to the IEBC system.

According to the data recovery solutions provider, there were several successful attempts to download form 34C, which Chebukati used to declare the results of the presidential elections.

Not only was the form downloaded but also edited multiple times so that the information it was bearing would correspond with that on forms 34B and 34A, which were also tampered with.

Forms 34A bear the final count of votes that each of the presidential candidates garnered in a polling station. 34B shows the results of each candidate in a constituency, while form 34C shows the number of votes each presidential candidate garnered across the country.

EADH further revealed that there was an interception of communication between the KIEMs kit and the presidential tallying center at Bomas of Kenya.

“It seems as though there was a middleware that was intercepting, receiving, and/or sending information between the Kiems kit or the county tallying servers and the presidential tallying server and verification of specific forms,” says the analysis.

EADH reveals that on August 12, one of IEBC’s servers was accessed remotely using IP address 10.13.0.49 at 12.16pm.

“The connection was disconnected at 1:27pm and reconnected at 4:13pm, which was terminated almost immediately and then reconnected at 4:47pm,”

EADH noted that the8 communication was being intercepted by individuals who were not gazetted as IEBC election officials.

The log in details of the individuals were revealed as Dickson Kwanusu, Abdi Hadir Abdi, Harun Gathiru, Mohamud Mohamed and Isaiah Khuyole.

Kwanusu is said to have manipulated form 34C at 4,29 pm on August 14, a day before William Ruto was declared the president-elect.

"The investigation shows there were 27 attempts to generate Form 34C between August 12 at 3:48pm and the time winner was declared on August 15. Ideally there should have only been one attempt to generate Form 34C after tallying of the votes in all polling centers and constituencies had been completed," EADH report further revealed as reported by a local daily

Hadir, on the other hand, is said to have modified 659 forms 34A.

Chebukati had previously expressed confidence that IEBC systems were safe and could not be hacked.

