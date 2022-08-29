Four Perish In Vic Falls Road Accident

Spread the love

Four people died and over a dozen others were injured after a bus careered off the road and mowed down trees near Insuza on the Bulawayo-Victoria Falls road on Friday.

The cause of the accident, at around 10AM, is being investigated by police.

The Supreme Coaches bus was travelling to Dongamuzi in Lusulu, Binga district, when it left the road.

National police spokesman Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said four people, including the driver, died on the spot and 18 others were injured.

The bus had 40 passengers onboard.

-ZimLive

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...