Horror As Villagers Kill Man Over Plough

Masvingo- A Chiredzi man died while another one is in stable condition after being assaulted using a motor cycle wire cable and a whip over a missing plough.

Masvingo Police spokesperson Kudakwashe Dhewa confirmed the incident which happened on Monday at Village 1 Lavhanga under Chief Gudo, Chiredzi.

Hlanganani Muyambo (30) of Village 2 Masapasi and Winmore Darikai (22) of Village 7 under Chief Gudo were assaulted by Joe Mukondo, Sam Mukondo, Knowledge Mukondo, Alexander Vhevhe and Once more Mukondo over a missing plough.

The five accused are still at large and Police is appealing for information leading to their arrest.

The gang approached Muyambo and Darikai who were doing a piece job at Senuko 3 Business Centre and accused them of stealing a plough. They then began assaulting Muyambo and Darikai using a motor brake wire cable, a chain and a whip all over their bodies.

Muyambo and Dakarai were dragged to Darikai’s homestead in Village 7 and were continuously assaulted on the road. The gang searched for the missing plough at Darikai’s house but could not find it.- Masvingo Mirror

