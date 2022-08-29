Kadewere In Historic Move To Real Mallorca

Warriors striker Tino Kadewere arrived in the Spanish city of Palma yesterday, ahead of his historic one-year loan move to LaLiga side Real Mallorca from Olympique Lyon.

The 26-year old was spotted at the Palma de Mallorca Airport with his family.

Reports in Spain suggest that Kadewere will have his medicals and unveiling later today.

The lanky strike will become the first Zimbabwean player to play in the Spanish top-flight.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

Mushekwi Breaks Goal Scoring Record In China

Nyasha Mushekwi has become Zhejiang Greentown’s all-time leading scorer following his goal against Hebei CFFC in the Chinese Super League on Sunday.

The former Warriors international took his tally to 41 goals, surpassing South Africa’s Dino Ndlovu, who had held the record for a year.

The 35-year-old striker hit the back-of-the-net in the 5th minute to open the scoring in the encounter.

His season’s tally currently stands at six goals in twelve appearances.

Mushekwi also holds the club record for the most league goals scored by a player in a campaign. The feat was achieved in 2021 after he netted 23 times in the Chinese League One to help his side win promotion to the top flight.

The goals earned him the league’s Golden Boot award.

He joined Greentown in 2019 after being offloaded by Dalian Pro and has since racked up over seventy-five appearances for the club.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

