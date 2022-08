Khupe Arrested

By James Gwati- Reports from Plumtree say that CCC senior member Thozani Khupe has been arrested.

Sketchy information on this development suggests that Khupe was arrested while coming from a campaign rally in the forthcoming Bulilima by-election.

NewsDay also posted the same:

@DrThoko_Khupe

and her spokesperson Ntando Ndlovu arrested in Plumtree. The two were coming from a

@CCCZimbabwe

by-elections campaign in Bulilima.

🔴@DrThoko_Khupe and her spokesperson Ntando Ndlovu arrested in Plumtree. The two were coming from a @CCCZimbabwe by-elections campaign in Bulilima. pic.twitter.com/GnTgNTTJ2Z — NewsDay Zimbabwe (@NewsDayZimbabwe) August 29, 2022

