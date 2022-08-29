Panic As Council Confidential Document Leaks

By A Correspondent- There was panic in the City Council senior employees after a confidential legal opinion from the Senior Partner of Coghlan and Welsh Promise Ncube interpreting High Court order in the case of former Deputy Mayor Tinashe Kambarami vs City of Bulawayo and others.

The confidential letter was directed to the City of Bulawayo by the above lawyers.

The letter was quoted in a Sunday News article titled Bulawayo tug of War takes new twist.

The lawyers in their legal opinion had told the City of Bulawayo that Kambarami who was expelled as Ward 3 Councillor and ousted as Deputy Mayor must resume his Ward duties and his duties as Deputy Mayor removing the current Deputy Mayor Mlandu Ncube after the court had set aside his expulsion as Councillor null and void.

A senior director in the City of Bulawayo who spoke to this reporter on condition of anonymity said after the article was published there was pandemonium in the rank and file of a certain section of the management of the Council with phone calls being made back and forth question where the leak may have come from.

“We spent the rest of the morning and a better part of the afternoon exchanging phones calls over the leaked confidential information,” the director said. “One of the issues of concern is that such a highly confidential document from our lawyers was leaked either from one of our management or from our lawyers but we said it cannot be our lawyers because they practice attorney-client privilege.”

Political analyst Nicholas Ncube said the leak of such a sensitive document revealed that there is a mole in the Council.

“There is clearly a mole in the council who leaked the document.” Ncube said. “What we may not know is what is the agenda behind the leak. Could it be to push a public narrative or is it signs that there cracks in the management of the Council and following the public leak of the document to the public before it being formally placed before the full council is an administrative challenge as it can not be of any value to the Councillors and prejudices Councillor Mlandu Ncube who is likely to be prejudiced by the implementation of the resolution.it remains to be seen how the whole council shall handle the crisis?

