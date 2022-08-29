Real Madrid Dismiss Espanyol

Karim Benzema struck twice late on to give Real Madrid a 3-1 win over Espanyol and maintain the Spanish champions’ 100 per cent start to the La Liga season.

Real Madrid took the lead after just 12 minutes when Vinicius Junior slotted home a composed finish following a through ball by Aurelien Tchouameni. At that point, the away team looked to be in control of the contest.

However, Espanyol grew as the first half progressed and grabbed an equaliser one minute before half-time when Joselu finished at the second attempt after a save by Thibaut Courtois had bounced back into his path.

The home team fought hard and had opportunities to score a second, but it was Real Madrid who claimed all three points as their quality shone through in the end.

Benzema volleyed home with just two minutes remaining after an excellent cross to the back post by Rodrygo before the French striker scored a third for Real Madrid against an Espanyol team that was reduced to 10 men in stoppage time due to the red card shown to Benjamin Lecomte.

Until the 88th minute, this hadn’t been the most fruitful match for Benzema.

Opportunities had been few and far between for the Real Madrid striker and he had been denied by Lecomte on the odd occasion he’d had a sight of goal. Benzema still managed to make the difference for his team, though.- Sporting News

