Kadewere Keen To Revive Career At Real Mallorca

Tino Kadewere’s move to Spanish side Real Mallorca will be well-received by those who love and wish him well.

The lanker striker, despite the harsh criticism directed at him for illogical reasons which have nothing to do with football, continues to break new ground.

He became the first ever Zimbabwean player to join a LaLiga team, when he inked a one-year loan deal at Mallorca yesterday.

Wait, someone just moved to LaLiga and he is the first to do so in the history of a country and some are still convinced he is on a downswing?

At 26, one doesn’t need to be a genius to understand that Kadewere still has a lot to offer in his career.

His idol, French superstar Karim Benzema, had to wait until he was 34 years of age to reach his full potential.

Kadewere simply needs game-time at Palma-based side, something which he was now lacking at Olympique Lyon.

The only difference between the current Kadewere and the one who scored 10 goals for Les Gones in his debut campaign, is confidence level.

Tino might turn out to be a good reinforcement for the Javier Aguirre-coached side and he can provide healthy competition to Kosovanian international Vedat Muriqi, who has scored two of the team’s three goals this season.

Famba Tino, Come On Tino, Vamos . – Soccer24 Zimbabwe

