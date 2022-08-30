Selmor Mtukudzi’s Mother In Law Passes On

Stella Manatsa, wife of the late legendary musician Zexie Manatsa, has died.

Her death comes seven months after her husband’s, which took place on 20 January 2022.

Stella’s son, Tendai Manatsa said after loosing his father eight months ago, he was not ready to have his mother taken away.

“My mother passed away this morning. We just lost my father 8 months ago. I am not ready for this. Zvakadhakwa izvi Rest in peace momz. Love you so much,” said Tendai.

Details to follow…

