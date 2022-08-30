Six Perish Along Mutare-Shamhu Road

By A Correspondent| A Mazda T35 travelling along Mutare-Shamhu road went off the road and overturned once killing six people who were on board, the Zimbabwe Republic Police has announced.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms a fatal road traffic accident which occurred at the 9km peg along Mutare-Shamhu Road on 29/08/22 at around 1600 hours, where six people died while six others were injured after a motorist driving a Mazda T35 carrying timber with 14 passengers on board went off the road and overturned once,” reads a police message on microblogging site Twitter.

The police said names of the deceased will be released in due course.

