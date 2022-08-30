Zanu PF Ululates Sikhala’s Continued Persecution

Spread the love

By James Gwati- Zanu PF has celebrated the further detention in remand prison on the CCC deputy chairman Job Sikhala.

Harare regional magistrate Mr Stanford Mambanje dismissed Tuesday dismissed Sikhala’s application for bond on changed circumstances.

He is charged with obstructing or defeating the course of justice after allegedly posting a video on social media demanding justice for the killing of CCc activist Moreblessing Ali in the Nyatsime area in July this year.

Posting on Twitter, Zanu PF said Sikhala must rot in Jail.

Jobs Sikhala remains behind bars‼️



Job Sikhaka's latest bail application on changed circumstances dismissed by Harare magistrate Stanford Mambanje.



He was remanded to Sept 13. Defence lawyer Beatrice Mtetwa challenging date, wants quick trial. pic.twitter.com/dmMOPwgnKr — 🇿🇼 ZANU PF PATRIOTS 🇿🇼 (@zanupf_patriots) August 30, 2022

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...