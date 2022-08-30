Zanu PF Ululates Sikhala’s Continued Persecution
30 August 2022
By James Gwati- Zanu PF has celebrated the further detention in remand prison on the CCC deputy chairman Job Sikhala.
Harare regional magistrate Mr Stanford Mambanje dismissed Tuesday dismissed Sikhala’s application for bond on changed circumstances.
He is charged with obstructing or defeating the course of justice after allegedly posting a video on social media demanding justice for the killing of CCc activist Moreblessing Ali in the Nyatsime area in July this year.
Posting on Twitter, Zanu PF said Sikhala must rot in Jail.