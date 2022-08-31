Former Mwonzora Ally Throws In The Towel

Spread the love

Former MDC-T Spokesperson for Harare Province, Fungai Chiposi has resigned from contesting for public office saying he will now mind his own business.

Writing on Twitter yesterday, Chiposi said after contesting twice, he got emotionally and financially drained that he now wants to attend to his family only.

“I have run for office twice. It is an emotionally and financially draining exercise. I know I can give more to my community than any other MP or Councillor but the people believe otherwise. I will not be running again. I will mind my own business and attend to my family,” said Chiposi.

Chiposi together with MDC-T Harare provincial chairperson Zivanai Mhetu were hounded out of the party after they openly told party leader Douglas Mwonzora that going it alone was a recipe for disaster.

This followed the party’s heavy drubbing in the 26 March by-elections where they failed to win a single seat while Zanu PF and newly formed CCC shared all the parliamentary and local authority seats contested.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...