Man Stabbed Over Chibuku Super

MASVINGO-Masvingo Regional Magistrate Bishard Chineka has remanded two Gutu men in custody who allegedly stabbed a friend and left his intestines protruding after he refused to share a Chibuku Super drink with them.

Innocent Mapasure (45) and Alex Mubhadho (21) both from Chabata Village, Headman Nerupiri under Chief Gutu are facing attempted murder charges for allegedly stabbed Stanley Makura (24).

They are denying the charge.

Prosecutor Liberty Hove told the court that the incident happened on January 18, 2022 at around 10:20 pm when Mapasure, Mubhadho and Makura were going to their homes from Henry Business Centre.- Masvingo Mirror

