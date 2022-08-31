Mnangagwa Rigging Tactics Exposed

Tinashe Sambiri|Team Pachedu has exposed how the Zanu PF leader Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa stole the 2018 Presidential plebiscite.

According to Team Pachedu, Mr Mnangagwa is a fortunate beneficiary of ballot stuffing and numbers he got from assisted voters.

Team Pachedu said:

“After careful analysis of 2018 elections, without intimidation, assisted voters, ballot stuffing in Mash Central ED Mnangagwa scored less than 37% of total vote.

The biggest heist was done in Mash Central where over 250k votes appeared from nowhere.

We are so sure of the math!”

A CCC official has also accused ZEC of rigging polls by frustrating young voters.

“@ZECzim is sabotaging the new voters drive.

ZEC officers on the ground are frustrating new registrants by making the registration process painfully slow.

They are even insulting and rude. This past Friday, we transported 12 Young people from Hatcliff to register and only managed,” said the CCC official.

