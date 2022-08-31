Zanu PF Thugs Disrupt Watsomba Parly Meeting

By James Gwati- Zanu PF activists and suspected state agents have disrupted the parliamentary public hearing on National Youth Service in Watsomba.

Sources at the meeting on Wednesday said dozens of Zanu PF youths started singing and sloganeering and disrupted the proceedings.

” They came targeting the local Mutasa Central member of Parliament, Hon.Trevor Saruwaka and other several participants. What is worrisome is that the police did not restrain these violent youths,” said the sources.

Yesterday a similar incident happened in Bulawayo, where known Zanu PF thugs disrupted a parliament meeting with the same plan.

This also happened in the eyes of the police, but no one was arrested.

