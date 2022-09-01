Chamisa MP Survives Violent Zanu PF Attacks

Spread the love

By James Gwati- Zanu PF activists in Watsomba, Thursday disrupted a parliamentary public hearing meeting targeting the local CCC legislator, Trevor Saruwaka.

Sources who attended the meeting said that the Mutasa Central MP escaped unhurt.

The thugs, he said, started singing and sloganeering in the middle of the meeting, causing the halt of the proceedings.

” They came targeting the local Mutasa Central member of Parliament, Hon.Trevor Saruwaka and other several participants. What is worrisome is that the police did not restrain these violent youths,” said the sources.

Yesterday a similar incident happened in Bulawayo, where known Zanu PF thugs disrupted a parliament meeting with the same plan.

This also happened in the eyes of the police, but no one was arrested.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...