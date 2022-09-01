Just In: Mphoko Arrested, Denied Bail

Spread the love

Siqokoqela Mphoko has been denied bail by Bulawayo Regional Magistrate Mark Dzira after his arrest for allegedly raping his cousin’s 12-year-old daughter.

The state represented by Acquman Khupe explained to the court that Mphoko faces 3 counts of rape for allegedly raping the minor on 3 seperate occasions between July and August of 2022.

He has also been charged separately for allegedly escaping from lawful custody after his arrest at Hillside Police Station on the 30th of August 2022-Ezra Tshisa Sibanda

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...