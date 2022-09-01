Mwonzora Showers Mnangagwa With Praises

MDC-T leader Mr Douglas Mwonzora has hailed the Second Republic for progress made in the construction of Lake Gwayi-Shangani.

Upon completion, Lake Gwayi-Shangani, will become the third largest inland water body after Tugwi-Mukosi and Lake Mutirikwi, both in Masvingo Province.

The big dam is part of the National Matabeleland Zambezi Water Project, an idea which was conceived more than a century ago and has only been turned into reality by the Second Republic led by President Mnangagwa.

Lake Gwayi-Shangani is expected to provide a permanent water solution for Bulawayo and the Matabeleland region.

Mr Mwonzora, addressing a Press conference in Bulawayo, said the progress made thus far by the Second Republic is impressive and it shows they are priotising Matabeleland and trying to solve the water crisis currently at hand.

“We support the effort to bring water to Matabeleland. We are in full support of the Gwayi-Shangani dam being expedited and we hope it will be done soon. We hope to see a Matabeleland that does not depend on any province once the Gwayi-Shangani dam is completed,” he said.

Mr Mwonzora said the completion of the dam will benefit Matabeleland greatly especially since it is rich in flora and fauna.

“Matabeleland is rich with flora and fauna not forgetting the livestock that is found in the province. With water this will benefit the country greatly.”

Recently, Zinwa assistant resident engineer Lucio Chayeruka said they introduced day and night shifts, each having at least 300 people as part of efforts to speed up the process.

“At any given time, we have 300 people working at the site but in total the number of people employed is 600. We now have two shifts divided into two groups, each comprising 300 people working during the day and the other at night,” he said.

“At night, we break from 12 midnight to 1AM while during the day it is from 12 midday to 2PM.”

-State Media

