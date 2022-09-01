WATCH LIVE: HOPEWELL CHIN’ONO FLEES WHATSAPP GROUP AFTER BEING EXPOSED FOR LYING AND ENDANGERING NEWSDAY EDITOR

Spread the love

The campaigner and news supplier Hopewell Chin’ono yesterday fled a journalists’ WhatsApp group after being exposed for lying and on top of that endangering the Newsday Editor, Wisdom Mdzungairi through unsubstantiated allegations of confessing to knowing about brown envelope taking.

Chin’ono last week also indicated that journalists who do not do rolling reporting in the Justice Wadyajena case hearings have been bribed.

It is an offence to report inside Zimbabwe’s courts.

For over a month, Chin’ono has been evading questions over his allegations against particularly Mr Mdzungairi.

VIDEO LOADING BELOW…

…..

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...