Muskwe Leaves Luton Town

Spread the love

Warriors striker Admiral Muskwe has joined English third tier side Fleetwood Town from Luton Town on a season loan.

The Zimbabwean international leaves the Championship club in search of regular game time. He featured for the side three times this season.

The 24-year-old is the second player to sign for Fleetwood on loan from Luton this window as he joins Carlos Mendes Gomes, who penned a season-long loan deal – much like Admiral – keeping him at the Club until the end of the 2022/23 season.

“Fleetwood Town are delighted to announce the signing of forward Admiral Muskwe on loan from Sky Bet Championship side Luton Town,” the League One team said on Thursday.

Muskwe will wear the number nine shirt and is expected to be eligible for Town’s Sky Bet League One clash against Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday subject to clearance.-Soccer 24 Zimbabwe

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...