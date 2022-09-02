SA Hospitals Harass Foreign Patients

Spread the love

By- South African hospitals have advised foreigners seeking medical attention to pay for the services or risk not being attended to.

Today in Pretoria 👇👇👇👇the voice of the Clinic Manager is heard telling everyone that All immigrants to pay for medical attention pic.twitter.com/lHXOeXbrRB — kerina mujati (@kerinamujati) September 2, 2022

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...