Zanu PF Plot To Kill Citizens Exposed

Tinashe Sambiri|CCC leader President Nelson Chamisa says Zanu PF’s Emmerson Mnangagwa lacks genuine love for citizens.

In a statement on his official Facebook page, President Chamisa bemoaned the escalation of violence in the country.

“Politics has left me with many scars yet I have zero bitterness within me. Violence is barbaric and stone age. Peace is modern. Peace is a builder. A New Great Zimbabwe is loading…Blessed friday beloved.#Godisinit #fakapressure.”

He added :

“PEACE MEANS LOVE… Where there is love there is no violence. Violence is simply the absence of love.

There is just no violence where there is love. Peace is inclusive. #Peacemeanslove.”

President Chamisa’s has pointed out that Zanu PF is plotting acts of violence and terror.

“VIOLENCE ALERT: The regime in Harare recently held a secret meeting with various stakeholders where they discussed on how to silence the citizens through the use of violence,” CCC said in a statement.

