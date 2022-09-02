ZUPCO Increases Fares

Spread the love

ZIMBABWE United Passenger Company (Zupco) has reviewed bus and commuter omnibus fares upwards for all of its urban routes with effect from tomorrow.

In a notice, Zupco said passengers travelling on buses up to 20 kilometres will now pay $300, up from $140, while those travelling between 21 to 30 kilometres will fork out $400 from $180.

Those travelling between 31 and 40 kilometres will now pay $550.

Passengers who use the Zupco commuter omnibus will now pay $400 from $220 for distances of up to 20 kilometres and for distances between 21 and 30 kilometres they will now part with $550.- The Herald

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...