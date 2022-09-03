CCC Seeks Victory In Bulilima By-elections

Spread the love

Today, By elections: Citizens Coalition for Change fights to win 3 wards from Zanu PF in Bulilima

As today, Masvingo urban ward 3 council Rock Kamuzondo holds pool tournament in his ward to help youth fight drug abuse

3 September 2022

Wezhira Munya

Today, Citizens Coalition for Change is fighting with Zanu PF and other three political parties in today’s by elections in Bulilima.

The three wards were won by Zanu PF during 2018 harmonized elections.

Will CCC win these by elections in rural Bulilima?

CCC champions led by Hon Thokozani Khupe, councillor Arnold Batirai Dube and other Mungwazo cluster leaders were leading massive by elections campaigns in Bulilima.

FIVE political parties are contesting in the Bulilima district by-elections for three vacant local government seats in Mat. South.

Ward 1, 14 and 16 seats fell vacant following the resignation of two Zanu-PF councillors Tony Mlotshwa (ward 1) and Ntungamili Dube (ward 14) and the death of Delani Mabhena (ward 16).

Zanu-PF seeks to retain the seats in the polls contested by Zapu, the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) and little known People’s Patriotic Party (PPP) and Constitutional Generation for Change (CGC)

Ward 1 candidates are Darlington Moyo (People’s Patriotic Party), Ephraim Moyo (Citizen Coalition Change), Cousam Ndlovu (Zanu-PF) and Lingiwe Nyoni of the Constitutional Generational Change.

Ward 14’s candidates are Experience Dube representing Zanu-PF, Ephraim Moyo (CCC) and Moyo Linos (Zapu). In ward 16 there is Moyo Jane of Zanu-PF, Ncube Hitman of Zapu, and Moyo Makhadi of CCC.

In another story, Masvingo urban ward 3 youthful CCC councillor Rocky Kamuzondo is sponsoring a pool tournament among youth today. The tournament kicks today at 10am in Runyararo West high density suburb. The purpose of the tournament is to help youth fight drug abuse.

Councillor Rocky Kuzomuka will give awards to the winners.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...