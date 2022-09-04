Five People Feared Dead In Horror Crash

By A Correspondent- Five people are feared dead after a head-on collision involving two Honda Fit vehicles along the curve just after Mutare Teachers’ College in Mutare on Sunday morning.

John Mutakura, who was one of the first people to arrive at the accident scene told The Manica Post that five people died on the spot. He said:

The accident occurred around 5 AM. One of the vehicles was heading towards the city while the other was coming from the direction of Dangamvura. We saw five people that were already dead when we got to the scene. It is a sorry sight. We had to cover the dead with blankets.

Many people have died in accidents on the same spot which is characterised by rugged terrain and is now considered a black spot.

Police in Manicaland Province could not comment on the accident, saying traffic cops have been deployed to attend the scene.

