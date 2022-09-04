Man Kills Neighbor

Spread the love

By A Correspondent- A 56 year old Mvurwi man is in trouble after he allegedly murdered his neigbour while accusing him of neglecting his sick mother.

Macdonald Kadenhe of Pembi falls farm, Mvurwi was dragged to Guruve magistrates courts on Wednesday facing a murder charge.

He

was not asked to plead to the charge by magistrate Rumbidzai Mugwagwa and was remanded incustody to September 12.

The state led by Albert Charewa alleges on August 26 the suspect visted at the now deceased Tichaona Charamuka’s house around midnight.

The two were discussing about Charamuka’s failure to take care of his sick mother.

The discussion flared into a misunderstanding and Kadenhe started assaulting the deceased with open hands while smashing his head on the floor several times.

The head cracked and he bled profusely until he lost consciousness.

Zaire Charamuka brother to the deceased was awakened by the commotion and found his brother in a pool of blood.

He rushed him to the hospital where he was certified dead.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...