Mnangagwa Loses Bulilima Seats To Chamisa

By- Zanu PF has lost two out of the three wards to the Nelson Chamisa-led Citizens’ Coalition for Change (CCC) in by-elections held in Bulilima on Saturday.

CCC grabbed two of the wards.

Bulilima RDC wards 1, 14 and 16 fell vacant following the resignation of two Zanu PF councillors, Tonny Mlotshwa and Ntungamili Dube and the death of Delani Mabhena, also of Zanu PF.

Results released by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC), CCC won wards 1 and 16, with Zanu PF taking Ward 14 of Bulilima District Council (RDC).

Below are the results announced by ZEC:

Ward 16

Moyo Jane (ZANU PF) – 118

Moyo Makhadi (CCC) – 131

Ncube Hitman (ZAPU) -34

WARD 1

Moyo Dalton (PPP) – 12

Moyo Ephraim (CCC) – 385

Ndlovu Kossam Phapha (ZANU PF) – 315

Nyoni Lindiwe (CGC) – 7

WARD 14

Dube Experience (ZANU PF) – 459

Moyo Ephraim (CCC) – 332

Moyo Linos (ZAPU) – 18

According to ZEC, in Ward 16, there were 3 spoilt ballots and the percentage poll was 50.35%.

In War 1, there were 14 spoilt ballot papers while the percentage poll was 50.80.

In Ward 14, 5 spoilt ballot papers were recorded while the percentage poll was 53.24%.

