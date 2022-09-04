Tinashe Sambiri|President Nelson Chamisa’s CCC party defeated Zanu PF in by-elections held in Bulilima on Saturday.
CCC won two out of the three by-elections despite intimidation of voters by the Zanu PF regime.
CCC Youth Assembly spokesperson, Stephen Sarkozy Chuma wrote on Twitter:
“Bulilima is yellow! @CCCZimbabwe dazzles in rural areas. These are the signs of @nelsonchamisa 2023 presidential election victory. #FakaPressure #FreeNyatsime16.”
According to CCC spokesperson, Fadzayi Mahere, the party won despite violence and rampant intimidation of voters.
“The CCC wins elections despite the odds including bussing of voters, violence, intimidation, voters’ roll irregularities & the banning of our campaign activities. We salute the brave citizens of Bulilima for choosing change notwithstanding the manipulated electoral environment.”
See the results below…
BY ELECTION RESULTS:
Bulilima
Ward 1
CCC 385
Zanu 315
PPP 12
CGC 07
Winner: CCC candidate Ephraim Moyo
Ward 16
CCC 131
ZANU PF 118
ZAPU 34
Winner: CCC candidate Makhadi Moyo
Ward 14
CCC – 332
Zanu PF – 459
ZAPU- 18
Winner – Zanu PF
Vote for Change!!!