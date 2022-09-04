President Chamisa Celebrates Bulilima Victory

By A Correspondent- Citizens’ Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa has expressed gratitude to voters in Bulilima after the opposition party won two out of three wards under Bulilima Rural District Council in by-elections held on 3 September.

Bulilima RDC wards 1, 14 and 16, fell vacant following the resignation of two ZANU PF councillors, Tonny Mlotshwa and Ntungamili Dube and the death of Delani Mabhena, also of ZANU PF.

But CCC, formed in January this year, managed to snatch wards 1 and 16, while ZANU PF retained Ward 14.

Posting on Twitter this Sunday, Chamisa also thanked the party’s foot soldiers as well as Zimbabweans based in the diaspora for assisting the party to make electoral gains in rural Matabeleland. Wrote Chamisa:

THANK YOU BULILIMA… A BIG WIN against all odds, CCC won 2/3 of the wards previously held by ZANU PF in yesterday’s by-elections. We’re a CITIZEN’S MOVEMENT. Thanks to our ground forces, the Change Champions. Kudos to the diaspora for the support. All glory be to God!

According to the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC), voter turnout was slightly above 50 per cent in the three wards.

CCC’s Makhadi Moyo and Ephraim Moyo won wards 16 and 1 respectively, while ZANU PF’s Experience Dube won Ward 14

