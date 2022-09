SA Extends Zimbos Permits

The South Africa Home Affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi has extended the validity of exemption permits for Zimbabweans to 30 June next year.

The initial expiry date for the permits was 31 December.

The minister’s spokesperson said Motsoaledi considered it had received very few applications by Zimbabwean nationals for ordinary visas thus far.- News24

